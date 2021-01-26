CHAN: Rwanda in a must win situation against resurgent debutant,Togo

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Rwanda play Togo in their last CHAN Group C match tonight.

 

Rwanda national soccer team ‘Amavubi’  faces Togo’s ‘ Sparrowhawks’ in their last group C match of the ongoing  African Nations Championship (CHAN), Cameroon  with a win being all they require to advance to the quarter finals.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Rwanda coach Vincent Mashami made it clear that his side simply needs to do the work on the pitch by winning this match to qualify for the quarters.

Rwanda had two goalless draws against Uganda and Morocco before they face CHAN debutants Togo, who lost 1-0 to the reigning champions, then beat Uganda 2-1 to revive their hopes.

“This game is very crucial and it’s the last man standing situation, so we need to win. Although we are playing a confident team after beating Uganda, we have put all ingredients in place to win this game,” added Mashami.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Amavubi coach said that although his team has created so many scoring opportunities in their first two games without scoring, he is confident his attackers will be more clinical this time round. “This is a situation where we need a win and the goals must come,” he stressed.

Also Read  County Executive Chief dismisses allegations of players mistreatment

‘’We need to be in our best form in order to nullify this team. We’ve put so much attention in our attacking game to be decisive in the final third & I believe tomorrow we’ll score goals.”, the Amavubi coach added.

Also Read  Ugandan soldiers leave Bobi Wine's house

Rwanda skipper Jacques Tuyisenge said they will go all out to play a game of their lives because it means a lot to them. “We are not here to tour, but to do the job on the pitch,” added the APR forward.

On his side, Togo’s assistant coach Franck Dote said although his team is young, they are very motivated to register a second win in the competition. “The team morale is very high and we believe we have what it takes to reach the next stages of the tournament, even if we are playing for the first time at this level,” he added.

Also Read  FA CUP: Tammy hat trick sends Chelsea to the fifth round

The Sparrowhawks captain Zonor Ayayi confirmed they are energized ahead of Rwanda game. “We know what to expect and we shall play as a team to get the needed result,” he said.

While Togo are making their first CHAN appearance, Rwanda are making their fourth, having reached the quarterfinals once, at home in 2016.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR