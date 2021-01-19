CHAN: Tanzania hope for a better outing this time around

VIACliff Riang'a
Written By: Cliff Riang'a

Zambia open their Total African Nations Championship campaign with a clash against neighbors Tanzania, at Limbe.

Taifa Stars are making only their second appearance at the continental showpiece and hope to maneuver past the group stage, where they bowed out last time.

Stars captain Bruce Musakanya is hoping for a better outing from the get go: “It is very important to start with a win in a tournament, it gives you confidence with the coming games.”

“It will not be easy but we just need to work extra hard and get the win.” He added.

Zambia fondly known as Chipolopolo, are led by former Uganda and Rwanda head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic and hope to further past the quarter finals stage.

If the results of previous meeting are anything to go by; Zambia have the edge with 3 wins, 4 draws and one loss.

The match will be LIVE on KBC Channel 1 and Radio Taifa as from 7pm.

