CHAN: Uganda and Togo in a do or die encounter

Uganda and Togo who are in Group B of the Total African Nations Championships, go head to head, in a do or die encounter as they seek a crucial first win.

Uganda will aim to take full advantage of the Togolese’s poor form, however, as they are currently winless in each of their last nine matches across all competitions.

If the East African side manage to beat the West Africans, then they would have effectively bundled them out and break the jinx of having never gone past the group stage.

Togo who are making their maiden appearance and lost the first match to holders Morocco, are hoping to overcome their poor history against Uganda to remain in the tournament.

Cranes Coach Jonathan McKinstry, is optimistic of remedying the first match mistakes that led to a draw: “We know if they move it and play that one or two touch football and get it into our midfielders and get it into the feet of our wide forwards, we can be really effective but we didn’t do that enough today [Monday] and so we need to build on that and make sure the next two games we play that passing moving brand of football that can bring us success.” McKinstry said.

The match will be LIVE on KBC Channel 1 and Radio Taifa.

