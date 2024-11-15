Chandaria, Machakos Technical Institute for the Blind computer lab unveiled

The Chandaria Foundation has partnered with Machakos Technical Institute for the Blind in launching the Chandaria, Machakos Technical Institute for the Blind computer lab.

By providing the visually impaired trainees with essential digital skills, the computer lab will promote inclusivity and guarantee that everyone has access to high-quality education.

Assistive technology was provided to the lab, including five customised keyboards for people with low vision, five talking/graphic scientific calculators, ten desktop computers, ten OrbitReader 20s, ten headphones, and one hundred braille papers.

Ten cutting-edge desktop PCs are reserved especially for learners with vision impairments allowing them to adjust to changing technology.

The institute has currently enrolled 634 trainee and offers specialized training in departments such as rehabilitation and communication skills, computer studies, massage, cosmetology, ICT, and various engineering disciplines, tailored to meet the needs of visually impaired, sighted, and physically challenged students.

In addition, it offers technical, vocational, and business skills to both rehabilitated and ordinary trainees, as well as rehabilitation to recently blinded people.

“The partnership between the Chandaria Foundation and Institute is a powerful example of how partnership can drive transformative change,” stated Hon. Lady Justice Margaret Muigai, presiding judge of the Machakos High Court, during the unveiling ceremony. “The government has adopted the inclusive education strategy,” stated Joseph Njau, Acting Secretary, States Department-TVET.

By integrating learners with special needs with other students in efforts to combat discrimination experienced by abled different learners”.

He also gave reassurance of the government’s support towards empowering TVETs into the center of excellence.

In order to address the challenges in implementing Online Distance Education Learning (ODEL) for the four special TVET institutions, Dr. Priscilla Nduku Mutua, the chief principal of Machakos Technical Institute for the Blind, made a strong call to the government to expedite the implementation of ODEL.

She also urged well-wishers to support special schools and TVETs with equipment, as they are expensive for individual trainees to acquire.

Dr. Mutua has encouraged families of the newly blind not to shy away from taking their loved ones to rehabilitation centers and institutions.

As part of their community social responsibility program, Priti Chandaria from the Chandaria Foundation also promised to assist the good course by guaranteeing that the less fortunate members of society have access to basic training materials even though the nation’s lives are still being changed by the foundation.