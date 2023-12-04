Changamwe are the Champions of Mombasa Speaker’s Cup

The fast-growing Changamwe FC emerged winners of the second edition of Mombasa County Assembly Speaker Aharub Khatri sponsored tournament after beating Majengo FC 1-0 in a hotly contested finals

at the Mombasa Sports club on Sunday.

According to Khatri, the competition was an opportunity for youth passionate about the sport to showcase their talents in an effort aimed at reviving the dwindling standards of the game in the region which is traditionally known for football in the country.

“Football unites people by transcending ethnic, political and religious barriers, thus creating a shared passion in the spirit of competition and celebration.Graced the electrifying finals of the Speaker’s Cup at Mombasa Sports Club, where I witnessed Changamwe’s narrow one-nil victory over Majengo. I wish to congratulate both teams for putting their best foot foward across all levels, as well as all teams that participated in this competition. This inaugural tournament, that started from the grassroots, has showcased the incredible talents of our youth. I assure you that the upcoming competitions will be even more impressive” he wrote

In September this year during the commencement of the football extravaganza ,Khatri revealed that Mombasa was missing out on the goodies that come with football because investment in the sport is low in the county.

He called upon the relevant stakeholders of the game in the area to put in place concrete structures that will go along way in aiding in the growth and development of the game which is a big revenue earner overseas.

“Football is a way of life for professional footballers and rakes in millions of shillings for players. However, in Mombasa, only a few teams give players something to go home with.We have scouts who will be here to spot talent and eventually place them in special football programmes that will harness their skills in readiness for deployment to more professional sides in the country.We have a lot of talent in the estates but few are spotted and nurtured and that is why we have organized this tournament.” he said.

Also present during the event amongst other local leaders was area Governor Abdulswamad Nassir who promised to continue supporting the sporting activities in Mombasa for the sake of empowerment of youth in the Coastal city.

“The uniting power of sports to bring together people of all ethnic backgrouds, political persuasions and religions is undeniable.I recognize and congratulate my fellow leaders for the good work they are doing in sports and on our part, as a County Government, we will continue to supplement the growth and development of grassroots football in Mombasa by paying FKF affiliation fees for all teams” read a post on his Twitter account

The three-month tournament which also according to organisers kept the youth busy besides helping them stay away from other vices like drugs and crime attracted 32 teams with the winners receiving Ksh. 500,000, the runners-up Ksh. 300,000, and the third-placed team took home Ksh. 150,000.

Mombasa boasts of Bandari FC which plays in Kenya Premier League.The Dockers are currently ranked 5th place on the 18-team standings after playing 13 games having collected a total of 23 points