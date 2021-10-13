Change of fortunes as pastoral community gets milk coolers

I recently embarked on a journey to Olderkesi Conservancy around the Maasai Mara Game Reserve in Narok County. In this communally-owned land are settlements and commercial centres. The livelihoods of the Maasai families residing here depend on the community conservancy.

With a little concern, from the onset of my excursion, one thing that struck me was the limited presence of men in the homesteads around.

I immediately wanted to know why this was the case. Most importantly, as a woman, I was also curious to understand how women led their daily lives and the economic activities they engaged in. What is life like in this part of the world? I asked myself as I strolled the community conservancy.

Luckily, I meet Margaret Lukeni, the Secretary of a local women group called Nyortata. She also happens to be a leader, a mother and a women rights advocate.

Being one of the community members, she explains this trend, where men are ‘missing in action’. Lukeni says traditionally, menfolk are pastoralists and because of the prevailing drought, many of them are out in search of pasture for their livestock.

Lukeni and her family boasts over 100 heads of cattle in addition to several sheep and goats. She narrates how when her husband sets off to look for pasture for their animals, she assumes the family leadership mantle, taking charge of ‘home affairs.’

Yes, times have changed such that while the Maasai men are responsible for protecting and herding the cattle, women are in charge of milking the cattle as well as looking after the home and children.

And so on a typical day, Lukeni wakes up at 6 am to milk her cows, before preparing her children to go to school. As soon as this dawn assignment is dispatched, she hits the road to distribute her dairy produce.

The 50-year-old mother’s first stop is Olpoponyi, a small town near the border of Kenya and Tanzania. Here, she sells some of her milk (5 litres) to a shopkeeper operating in the town. Her name is Noolamal Rebecca. A litre of milk sells at Ksh 50.

She proceeds to merchandise the rest of her ‘cow juice’ around the town and on a good day, Lukeni manages to sell all the milk in her possession. Sometimes, however, she has to contend with the leftover milk which usually presents a challenge given its perishable nature.

Hot weather does not help either. With limited options, she is forced to either share out the remaining milk or just consume it at home with her children.

On her part, Rebecca, the shopkeeper, says that her shop can only absorb limited volumes of milk from the community owing to the fact that she doesn’t have a way of preserving the milk.

The Three 3000 Litre Solar Milk Cooling Plant

While here I gathered that a 3000-litre solar milk cooling plant had recently been installed to assist the community. Out of curiosity, I go back to Lukeni to find out what this means to the Olderkesi community and especially the women who by and large run the community’s economy.

Her face quickly illuminates. With a beaming, infectious smile, she excitedly explains why the project is a blessing. She may not know much about the cooler in her vicinity, but she is certain that it will help her and the others in the community to avert frequent losses that have become so familiar.

“Most of our milk goes bad as we hawk it because of the heat. If the milk doesn’t go bad, what remains after-sale; we either share it with our neighbours or consume it at home to avoid wastage. But now, with the cooling plant, our milk will be stored for longer periods making our profits higher after sale,” she says.

The project which is an initiative of the World Wide Fund for Nature in Kenya (WWF-Kenya) in partnership with the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) is expected to economically boost the community members as well as mitigate the adverse effects of climate change in the area.

As Lukeni puts it, women in the community can easily fend for themselves and their families seeing as milk is their biggest source of income.

“Maziwa ni ya akina mama (milk belongs to the women),” she says

“Some of the women have stopped doing odd jobs like brewing chang’aa (local liquor) and burning charcoal which affects the environment and by extension the community. With the increased sale of our milk, we now have enough money to advance our agenda as women. We also own cows in our group and we are looking for ways of supporting our community, for instance, by helping the orphans,” she explains.

Dr Martin Mulama who is the WWF-Kenya Manager, Southern Kenya Landscape says the cooling plant was set up to mainly enhance the livelihoods of the women and youth groups.

“With the cooling plant, they should now be able to aggregate their milk and put it in a particular cooler so that they cannot lose out. The plant will also promote value addition which will boost the community economically.”