Change of guard as Tuya, Duale handover dockets

The Defence Ministry has been officially handed over Soipan Tuya, the current Cabinet Secretary by Aden Duale, and the new CS for Climate Change and Environment.

During the handover ceremony, CS Duale expressed gratitude for the privilege to serve the country and acknowledged Tuya’s dedication to sustainable environmental policies.

He highlighted the necessity of engaging stakeholders, from local communities to private sector partners, to develop inclusive environmental strategies.

In her address, CS Tuya underscored the importance of environmental stewardship and the need for unity in facing the challenges of climate change.

“Our focus will be on balancing economic growth with environmental preservation, ensuring Kenya’s continued leadership in sustainable practices,” said Duale.