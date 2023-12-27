Change of guard at SOL Company after court declares Rwandese as owner

The management of the parent shareholder of StayOnline Limited has made changes with immediate effect to the Kenyan based branch.

The company together with the Registrar of Companies Kenya has appointed Ambrose Wamari Obara as the Director and Shareholder of StayOnline Kenya Limited.

The move by the Company follows an end to a suit filed at the High court by the Rwandese businessman Desire Muhinyuza in September this year.

In a statement Wednesday to newsrooms the company said it had made resolutions to start the normal operations for the company in Kenya with the new leader at place.

In a letter seen by KBC Digital, Ambrose Wamari Director/Shareholder will be the Kenyan watchdog and representative of StayOnline Limited Kenya branch.

On Wednesday, Justice Mabeya declared Desire Muhinyuza as the real owner of StayOnline Limited.

“Accordingly I find that the plaintiff is the owner of the company and the first defendants committed fraud by not filing the forms of ownership properly,” Justice Mabeya asserted.

The foreigner has been in a legal battle with Kenyan Businessman Kirimi Koome over who is the real owner of StayOnline Kenya Limited.

Kirimi Koome is accused of conspiring to defraud Desire Muhinyuza, who is the beneficial owner of StayOnline Limited of USD 2,619,583.27, being merchant funds by falsely representing himself as the owner.

Muhinyuza’s lawyers led by Senior Counsel Danstan Omari put up a spirited fight for three months in court papers and presentations to help him regain control of his business StayOnline Limited.

Koome is also charged at the Chief Magistrate’s court with making a false entry in a document for a payment of USD 100,000 (Ksh 14 million) to his Equity Bank USD Account and providing false information to the police.