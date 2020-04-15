Changes in Jubilee party list split officials

146 Jubilee Members of Parliament have petitioned the Registrar of Political Parties to stay the proposed structural changes to the party’s National Management Committee.

The lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto have castigated a section of Jubilee leadership for orchestrating what they have termed as a coup.

DP Ruto has continuously protested the changes made in Jubilee Party’s National Management Committee saying they are fraudulent and have been initiated by crooks.

A section of senior Jubilee officials Wednesday held a meeting with the registrar over the latest upheaval which has created sharp division in the ruling party.

In a tweet, Ruto said a majority of Jubilee Members of Parliament drawn from both the Senate and the National Assembly have rejected the changes.

The DP has accused some people within the ruling party of being heartless gangsters out to use the coronavirus pandemic to push their selfish political agenda.

70%-146 ELECTED Jubilee MPs-Senate&NA have rejected the FRAUDULENT&ILLEGAL attempted changes by HEARTLESS gangsters taking advantage of the Covid19 when Kenyans are anxious about their health &survival. They AREN'T President Uhuru's men; They are CROOKS. https://t.co/vnZtD7jb49 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 14, 2020

Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary General Caleb Kositany who visited the office of the Registrar of Political parties said there are no documents to support the purported changes.

He accused the party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju and the national chairman Nelson Dzuya of engaging in what they claim is a political con game.

The MPs said they have never held any formal meeting to ratify any decisions or propose any changes to party organs including the National Management Committee.

The party had forwarded five new names to the National Management Committee following the exit of three others.

The committee currently has 13 members appointed by the party leader who is President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju’s defended the changes saying they were sanctioned by the party’s hierarchy.

The registrar of parties however says the party had submitted all the documents required in law and duly signed statutory forms that informed the gazettement and her action to seek further opinion from the party.

Nderitu said she had received more than 100 letters of protest and she will make a decision on the way forward.

The registrar had given those in the party seven days to register their opinion on the intended changes which lapses Wednesday.