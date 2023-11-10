Changes in Kenya’s squad set to face Uganda,match to be shown live on kbc Channel1

Changes in Kenya’s squad set to face Uganda,match to be shown live...

Eugene Sifuna and Ephraim Oduor are among the five replacements made to the Simbas starting fifteen ahead of Saturday’s Elgon Cup return clash against Uganda at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu .

The match will be televised live on KBC Channel 1.

Eugene Sifuna returns to start at hooker after missing the tour of Uganda due to academic commitments and will be partnered by Ephraim Oduor.

The duo start ahead of Wilhite Mususi and Teddy Akala who are among the match day replacements. Elekeans Musonye returns at openside flank after starting last Sunday’s 21-20 loss to Uganda from the bench as Paul Mutsami is given the nod at inside center, partnering with Bryceson Adaka in midfield while Derrick Ashiundu returns to the wing, replacing Alfred Orege who misses out on the match day squad through injury.

Also missing out on the match day squad are Emmanuel Otieno, Reinhard Mwalati and Walter Okoth while Andrew Matoka has made a good recovery to be included among the replacements.

Shem Okola starts from the bench and is in line for his debut. Jone Kubu and Brian Wahinya swap places in positional changes made to the backline, Kubu starting at flyhalf with Wahinya slotting in at fullback.

Simbas line-up

15.Brian Wahinya, 14. Joel Inzuga, 13. Bryceson Adaka, 12. Paul Mutsami, 11. Derrick Ashiundu, 10. Jone Kubu, 9. Barry Young, 1. Ephraim Oduor, 2. Eugene Sifuna, 3. Hillary Mwanjilwa, 4. Hibrahim Ayoo, 5. Hillary Odhiambo, 6. George Nyambua (Captain), 7. Elkeans Musonye, 8. Jeanson Misoga REPLACEMENTS 16. Teddy Akala, 17. Thomas Okidia, 18. Wilhite Mususi, 19. Brian Ndirangu, 20. Peter Waitere, 21. Dan Ang’wech, 22. Shem Okola (debut), 23. Andrew Matoka