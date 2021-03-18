Chanjo Plus taps Amazon cloud services to boost new-born immunisation

Kenya’s healthcare start-up, Chanjo Plus has enlisted Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help it track 1.5 million new-borns who lack access to basic life-saving vaccines.

Expanded capacity is expected to help health workers in the country identify children especially those at most risk in accessing lifesaving vaccines and help them adhere to full immunisation schedules.

Chanjo Plus co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Cyrus Mushira, says the new development will play an integral role in protecting millions of children from vaccine-preventable health burdens.

“We provide a platform to track and notify health care workers, caregivers, health volunteers and other governmental, as well as non-governmental organisations. Our sustainable roll-out is driven by healthcare facilities reach as well as infant reach. Our ultimate aim is to reach 1.5 million new-borns in Kenya every year and 10 000 clinics” said Mushira.

Mushira notes that AWS offers an array of products as well as extensive account managers that were able to guide and advise Chanjo Plus in scaling its offering for maximum impact.

“AWS even helped us with some concepts on data migration that were really amazing. Additionally, speed to deliver services to communities is crucial for our business, and AWS’s cloud-based technologies enables us to quickly set up and spin up services 50% faster.”

Mushira says AWS will ensure the company runs an efficient infrastructure that will help Chanjo Plus’ development team focus on developing new features and functionality.

“We reduced release cycle time from weeks to a matter of days using automated tools and configuration provided by AWS.”

Mushira adds: “We have the most sophisticated and unique product in Africa, providing digital immunisation tracking and notifications efficiently using state-of-the-art technologies to employ efficient service delivery.

According to Chanjo Plus, children are still dying because of measles, polio, diarrhea, and pneumonia – all diseases that can be prevented with the right treatment or vaccine.

