MCAs defy court order, block Nyandarua Speaker from office

Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome has once against been blocked from presiding over the business of the Assembly.

Armed with a court order, Ndegwa was stopped on his tracks by a section of Ward Representatives who insist that he is no longer in charge of the affairs of the Nyandarua County Assembly.

Trouble started shortly after 9am when the speaker arrived at the Assembly and tried to force his way into the chambers after the court reinstated him pending the hearing of the petition.

His adamancy irked a section of the county representatives who engaged in a fist fight with their colleagues backing the speaker. The two factions engaged each other in running battles as they tried to grab the mace.

The mace is the symbol of authority in the House and no business can be transacted without it being in its place.

Security officers were forced to lob teargas to contain the chaos.

On Monday Nakuru High court Judge Justice Hillary Chemitei directed that the speaker, who had been ousted by the county assembly for the third time in four months, be allowed back into office.

Wahome’s latest victory in court has seen the ring leaders of his ouster fined 400,000 shillings or two months in jail.

Reporting/photos by Lydia Mwangi