Chaos at Baringo County Assembly as MCAs clash over BBI Bill

Chaos erupted in Baringo County Assembly as Members of the County Assembly clashed during debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution Amendment Bill 2020.

Trouble started when the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chairperson Charles Kosgei tabled the bill for debate sparking confrontation from those in support of the bill who demanded it be shelved pending public participation.

The difference of opinion degenerated into a physical confrontation as opposers of the bill demanded voting to take place.

The County Assembly Speaker had a hard time controlling the house as those supporting the document demanded a stoppage of debate to allow for the bill to go through public participation.

This comes as BBI secretariat called on county assemblies to allow ample time for public participation.

So far the constitution amendment bill has been tabled in 22 counties.

In Kisii County MCAs vowed to be objective in considering the bill. Homa Bay County passed the BBI Bill becoming the third county.

The BBI bill requires approval of 24 counties for it to be forwarded to parliament.