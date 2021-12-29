Chaos, fist fight mar National Assembly’s debate on contentious Bill

The National Assembly descended into chaos as rival MPs clashed during the Committee of the whole on the Political parties Amendment Bill of 2021.

It culminated with the suspension of Minority Leader John Mbadi for 5 consecutive sittings over misconduct for allegedly assaulting Kipsengeret Koross MP Sigowet Soin.

Session Chairperson Christopher Omulele was categorical directing Mbadi, to leave the house for gross disorder.

“You are ordered to withdraw immediately from the presence for a minimum of five days,” He stated.

Omulele also directed Koross to seek medical assistance following the incident that left him with an injury on his eye.

This even as Tigania West MP John Mutunga and Suna West MP Peter Masara dared each other into a brawl before descending into attacking each other with water bottles.

The chaos drew wide condemnation from Kenyans on social media with a majority expressing their disappointment of the behavior of the MPs.

In the end debate on the bill was overshadowed by the shouting match between MPs with Omulele having a difficult time ensuring the house was orderly.

Later, Majority Leader Amos Kimunya would beseech MPs to look at the bill objectively saying it would clean up of political parties, and enhance fairness in sharing of the political parties funds.

Kimunya said the bill give the house an opportunity to define what a political party is, the rules that governs the party as well as a chance for a proper definition and submission of pre-election agreements.

Mps supporting the bill said it will provide an opportunity for the registrar of political parties to disburse funds to all parties directly instead of sending the cash to big parties at the expense of small parties they are in a coalition with.