Chapa Dee FC wins Coast edition of KOT 5 Aside tournament

Chap Dee Boys are the winners of the inaugural #KOT5Aside Mombasa Edition.

The boys, who braved the coastal heat won the tournament after beating Isco FC 2-0 during the finals.

Chap Dee FC, who were the runners up during the last edition of the KOT5Aside tournament held in Nairobi, eased their way to the finals after beating Samba FC while Isco beat Unfit FC to cruise to the finals.

Speaking after tournament, founder Sir Alexas said he was impressed with the turn out and support.

“The turnout was impressive despite the hot coastal weather, I would to thank gaming firm OdiBets and other corporate companies for kitting all the teams as well as giving us the prize money for the winners.

KOT5Aside is a tournament that brings together Kenyans on Twitter for a game of football, mid this year the tournament brought together 16 teams from Twitter, with Unfit FC emerging winners after beating Chap Dee Boys in the final.