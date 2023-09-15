Chapa Dimba heads to Nyamira, Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Migori for county finals 

The Chapa Dimba football tournament heads to Nyamira, Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Migori this weekend for the Nyanza County finals following last weekend’s events in Siaya and Kisii counties.

The upcoming finals will feature 16 teams from the four counties, eight boys’ teams and eight girls’ teams, all competing fiercely to win their respective county titles.

Each county winners will join Kisii and Siaya County qualifiers — Small Simba FC, Kisii Queens, and Victoria Sports Academy — in the inter-county playoffs set for next week before proceeding to the regional finals scheduled for 30th September – 1st October at Mamboleo Stadium in Kisumu.

“As the reigning regional and 2019 national champions, we are ready to prove that it was not a fluke. The team has been training diligently and we are sure we will once again emerge on top. The other thing we are excited about is the discovery of new talent during the run of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament. One of our own, Benson Omala, has gone on to achieve great things in the Kenya Premier League team, Gor Mahia and also represented our country as part of the Harambee Stars squad,” said Antony Oballah, the head coach of Manyatta FC.

On Saturday, the action will be in Kisumu and Nyamira counties. In Kisumu, in the boys’ category, Manyatta FC will face off against Obunga FC, while in the girls’ category Manyatta Ladies will compete against Plateau Ladies for the Kisumu County Championship at Moi Stadium.

Meanwhile, at Kiendege Stadium in Nyamira County, Nyaguku FC will clash with St. Peter’s Nyaisa in another exciting boys’ match, as Gekomoni go head-to-head with Rigonia Starlets.

On Sunday, Mbita High School will be aiming for victory as they face the tactical Karabondi FC in Homa Bay County. In the girls’ category, Ogande Girls will be competing for the county title as they play against Alara Girls at Wakaiga Polytechnic Grounds.

In Migori County, it promises to be an extraordinary day of soccer excitement as Awendo Academy squares off against Kangeso Boys in the boys’ category, while Awendo Ladies take on Agenga Girls in the girls’ category at Migori Stadium.

All matches are scheduled to kick off in the afternoon, with the girls’ teams starting at noon and the boys’ teams at 2 p.m.

The winning teams in both the boys’ and girls’ categories will each take home KES 75,000, while the runners-up will each take home KES 30,000. Additionally, outstanding players will be recognized.

The top scorers and the Best Goalkeepers from both the boys’ and girls’ teams will each receive KES 10,000.

The Most Valuable Players (MVP) will take home KES 10,000, plus an additional TVET scholarship to pursue a course of their choice, courtesy of Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations.

In the Nyanza region, a total of 530 teams participated in the grassroots games, comprising 412 boys’ teams and 118 girls’ teams, all of which competed from the ward level.