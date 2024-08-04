Charagu, Nderu  win NCBA leg at  Thika Sports Club

Isaack Charagu and Betty Nderu emerged victorious during the NCBA Golf series leg held at Thika Sports Club.

Over 200 golfers took part in the tournament whose winners in several categories clinched slots in the seasons finale scheduled later this year.

Charagu, playing off a handicap of 12, carded an impressive 39 points to clinch the top prize in the men’s Division One category. He edged out close competitor Julius Wanyaga, who finished second with 38 points.

In the ladies’ Division One category, Betty Ndenderu claimed the top spot with a commendable score of 34 points, while Naomi Kimata finished as runner-up with 32 points.

Division Two category saw Simon Mathenge and Margaret Waweru emerge as winners in the men’s and ladies’ categories respectively. Mathenge, playing off a handicap of 18, returned a score of 40 points while Waweru, with a handicap of 21, posted an impressive 41 points.

The Division Three category was dominated by Bilha Muthoni who returned a score of 42 points.

The guest winner honors went to Robert Muhita who carded a respectable 39 points, while young golfing talent Jeff Kibe shone in the Junior category with a score of 39 points.

Speaking at the event, Nicholas Njenga, NCBA Thika Branch Manager, said, “We are thrilled with the turnout and level of competition at this leg of the NCBA Golf Series. Thika Sports Club has provided a fantastic venue, and the golfers have showcased exceptional talent. We congratulate all the winners and participants, and we look forward to the next leg of the series.”

“NCBA is committed to supporting platforms that promote sportsmanship and community engagement. We believe that events like these play a crucial role in developing and promoting golf in Kenya. We look forward to the continued success of the series and the opportunity to inspire more golfers to participate,” he added.

In line with its sustainability agenda, NCBA donated 100 indigenous trees to Thika Sports Club during the event. The initiative aims to support environmental conservation and enhance the club’s green spaces.

After the Thika leg the series now moves to Limuru Country Club which will be held on Saturday, 10th August.