Charles Kagimu and Monica Chelimo clinch Jubilee Live Free Race

Charles Kagimu and Monica Chelimo were crowned champions in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, of the third edition of the Jubilee Live Free Race.

Over 2,000 cyclists drawn from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, took part in the race held in Nairobi.

Kennedy Ogada claimed victory in visually impaired Category, while Gabriel Ambuko triumphed in the physically impaired.

Participants took part in a total of six categories which included the 60km Main Race, the 15km Family Fun Ride, the Kiddies Race and the Black Mamba Category.

The event, organized by Grand Nairobi Bike Race (GNBR) sought to raise awareness about preventive care and the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension, with statistics pointing to an increase of the diseases in the region.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony, Jubilee Holdings Chairman Zul Abdul emphasized the connection between financial well-being and leading healthy, secure lives.

‘Our state of financial well-being directly impacts our ability to live healthy and secure lives. Unfortunately, data shows that a significant lack of financial literacy continues to hinder many people from building the financial resilience they need for a stable future. “While Jubilee Insurance has invested KES 60 million in this event over the last three years, our real investment is in our communities’ health, well-being, and future”. Said Mr. Abdul.

On her part , Ms Loise Wachira of the Grand Nairobi Bike Race emphasized that the third edition of the Jubilee Live Free Race aimed to highlight the importance of environmental conservation.

“Events like the Jubilee Live Free Race not only promote healthier lifestyles but also encourage the use of non-motorized transport, which plays a vital role in reducing carbon emissions and protecting our environment. By embracing cycling, we can contribute to a greener future while improving our personal health.” She said.