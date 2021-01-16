Charles Mneria and Rosemary Wanjiru win  Prisons Inter Regional Cross country in Ruiru

Charles Mneria won the Kenya Prisons Cross country championship after posting 30:15 to win the men’s 10km race held Saturday at Kenya Prisons Training College, Ruiru.

24-year old Mneria led from the start to finish to bag his third consecutive cross country title after winning the opening regional meets. Boaz Kiprugut posted 30:42.63 to finish second while Wilfred Kimetei wound up third.

Mneria quipped that he used the championship to gauge himself ahead of the national championship with his eyes set on featuring in the 10,000m at the forthcoming Tokyo Olympic games.

“My main target is to win a ticket to run at this year’s Olympic games in the 10,000m race’’, Mneria said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Rosemary Wanjiru withstood stiff competition to win the women’s 10km race. Wanjiru who finished fourth at the 2019 World Athletics Championship in Doha, Qatar in the women’s 10,000m posted 33:43.53 beating 2017 world cross country silver medalist Lilian Kasait who finished second 34:17.01.

Gladys Cherono finished third 35:7.24 , 2017 world cross country champion Alice Aprot who was returning from maternity leave wound up fourth.

Prisons used the championship to select a team that will fly its flag at the forthcoming national athletics championship at Kisii Golf Club on February 13th 2021.Athletics Kenya will use the Kisii meet to select a team that will participate at the Africa Cross Country championship due in Lome Togo March 6-7th 2021.

Tell Us What You Think