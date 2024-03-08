Charles Muriu Kahariri appointed Vice Chair of Defence Forces

President William Ruto has promoted Major General Charles Muriu Kahariri to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed him Vice Chair of Defence forces.

Muriu replaces Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi whose term of service has come to an end after 42 years of service.

The president has also promoted Major General David Kimaiyo Tarus to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed him Commander Kenya Army. Kimaiyo replaces Liutenent General Peter Mbogo Njiru who has since retired after 39 years of service. Until his appointment, Kimaiyo was the Deputy Army Commander.

Also promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General is Commander Kenya Navy Major General Jimsom Longiro who will now be the Vice chancellor National Defense University.

Consequently, the president has promoted and appointed Brigadier Thomas Njoroge Ng’ang’a in the rank of Major General and appointed him the Commander Kenya Navy. Until his appointment, Ng’ang’a was the base commander Kenya Navy base Manda.

The President also upheld recommendations of the defence council promoting and appointing the following;

Major General Juma Shee Mwinyikai promoted to Liutenenat General and appointed Commander National Defense College.

Major General Mohammed Nur Hassan posted to Kenya Army headquarters and appointed Deputy Army Commander.

Brigadier Luka Kipkemoi Kutto promoted to Major General and appointed General Officer Commanding Eastern Command.

Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu posted to Kenya Military Academy and appointed Commandant.

Major General John Maison Nkoimo posted to border security command and appointed General Officer Commanding.

Brigadier Peter Shikuku Chelimo posted to headquarters Kenya Navy and appointed Deputy Navy Commander.

Brigadier Yahya Abdei posted to National Defence College and appointed Senior Directing Staff Navy.