Kenyan actors have today joined other international actors in theatrical performances that have been streamed online. The show, dubbed ‘Shorts around the world’ featured 20 creatives from 10 nationalities performing 5 original pieces.

Charles Ouda, Nyokabi Macharia, Dru Muthure, Pauline Kyalo, Nice Githinji and Wanjeri Gakuru were the Kenyan actors involved in the show. Jazz Moll was involved as a director and Ngartia was involved as a writer. The Shorts from Africa team said that working on the 5 pieces led to some great discoveries about society. “It’s funny how society has made us believe we are so different because we come from different cultural backgrounds & different geographical locations but actually, when it gets down to human emotions you realise we are all going through the same things! This has been one of our biggest take-aways so far.” the team said on Instagram.

The first show aired today on the Shorts around the world on the Shorts from Africa page

