Charles Owino to vie for Siaya Gubernatorial seat

Charles Owino, Deputy Director of Small Arms and Light Weapons, is set to retire nine years before his retirement age to chase his political ambitions in December.

Speaking to Jacob Kioria on Prime Edition, Owino said that it was well within his right to retire to follow his set ambitions which include vying for the Siaya Gubernatorial seat.

Owino further claimed his motivation for venturing into the murky waters of politics is to change the way politics is done in the region as well as foster development in his rural county.

The race to succeed the incumbent Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga is gathering steam with new entrants altering the political equation.

Among those said to be eyeing Rasanga’s seat include Senate Minority Leader James Orengo, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo.

Others include Deputy Governor James Okumbe, former Permanent Secretary Carey Orege and Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda.

Siaya County has six sub-counties – Bondo, Rarieda, Alego Usonga, Ugunja, Ugenya and Gem.

And while Owino is originally from Alego, Ugenya has been his home for more than 30 years.

Listen in to the full interview here —>