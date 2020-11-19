“Chastened” County Education Director records statement with EACC

Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Gitonga Mbaka has appeared before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to shed light on allegations that he was humiliated by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha

Through a letter from EACC, the education official was specifically required for ‘interview and recording of statement’ over the altercation pitting him and the CS.

The Education CS was captured on camera verbally insulting the senior County Education Director while on a tour of Langas primary school in the presence of his colleagues.

The incident triggered angry reactions on social media that have led to the anti-corruption watchdog summoning CS Magoha over the humiliating incident.

EACC says it has launched investigations into the matter.

In his defence, CS Magoha said that his style of management has helped root out rotten behaviours at the ministry and he shall not be wavered by external forces.

His sentiments came after the Public Service Commission issued a circular delegating some of his duties which include “the power to manage the human resource functions” to basic education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang until further notice.

PSC Chair Stephen Kirogo said the move was in exercise of the Commission’s powers and commitment to protecting public servants against undignified and unwarranted attacks.