Chebet bags fifth LG/SJAK Sports Personality award

Double Olympic Champion Beatrice Chebet is the LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month (SPOM) for August 2024, following her incredible performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics Games, where she won gold medals in 5,000m and 10,000m.

Chebet was unveiled Monday, bagging the accolade for a record fifth time, two days after concluding her track season in style, winning the Diamond trophy in 5,000m in Brussels, Belgium.

The two-time World Athletics Cross Country champion made history as the first Kenyan woman to win two gold medals in a single Olympics on her debut in the Summer Games.

She is also the 2nd Kenyan woman to win an Olympic gold in the 5,000m final, after Vivian Cheruiyot’s victory in the Rio 2016 Games.

LG’s Managing Director for East Africa, Dongwon Lee, expressed confidence that the latest SPOM recognition will motivate Chebet to continue breaking records while encouraging other upcoming sportsmen and women to emulate her consistency.

“Chebet’s performance at the Olympics was nothing short of outstanding, and we are sure that she will continue to impress globally,” he said.

The police officer beat fellow Olympig champions Faith Kipyegon and Emmanuel Wanyonyi KCB Rugby halfback Emmanuel Opondo, Harambee Starlets, and Kenya Police Bullets FC goalkeeper Annedy Kundu.

Other nominees were cricket player Kreeshna Mehta and 5,000m World under-20 champion Andrew Alamisi.