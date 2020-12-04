Chebet Lesan bags Kshs. 33M in Jack Ma backed prize

Kenya’s Chebet Lesan has been announced as the winner of this year’s Africa Business Heroes run by the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI) which is backed by Jack Ma Foundation.

The 30-year old Chebet who is the founder of BrightGreen Renewable Energy which produces life-saving cooking fuel bricks from farm waste and other materials was awarded Kshs. 33 ($300,000) by ANPI.

BrightGreen Renewable Energy produces clean fuels which reduce the cost of cooking for underserved communities across Africa and save forests.

Nigeria’s Oluwasonga Oni was the 1ST runner-up bagging Kshs. 27.8 million ($250,000) while Zimbabwean Ethel Mupambwa was the 2nd runner-up after securing Kshs. 16.7 million ($150,000) in funding.