Chebet Lesan bags Kshs. 33M in Jack Ma backed prize

Written By: Ronald Owili
7

PHOTO. | Courtesy

Kenya’s Chebet Lesan has been announced as the winner of this year’s Africa Business Heroes run by the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI) which is backed by Jack Ma Foundation.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The 30-year old Chebet who is the founder of BrightGreen Renewable Energy which produces life-saving cooking fuel bricks from farm waste and other materials was awarded Kshs. 33 ($300,000) by ANPI.

Also Read  Ministry of ICT to build capacity on country’s Online Child Protection Policy
PHOTO. | BrightGreen Renewable Energy

BrightGreen Renewable Energy produces clean fuels which reduce the cost of cooking for underserved communities across Africa and save forests.

Also Read  Co-op Bank awards Ksh 5M to Akili Kali Innovation Challenge winners

Nigeria’s Oluwasonga Oni was the 1ST runner-up bagging Kshs. 27.8 million ($250,000) while Zimbabwean Ethel Mupambwa was the 2nd runner-up after securing Kshs. 16.7 million ($150,000) in funding.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR