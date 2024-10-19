Chebor and Kiprono win Machakos Cross Country as North Rift rule

Athletes and Athletics Kenya officials participated in a tree-planting exercise before the start of the competition.

Mauren Chebor and Asbel Kiprono emerged the winners in the 10km senior races at the 1st cross country weekend meet held today at the Machakos Teachers Training College in Machakos County.

Chebor from North Rift cut the tape in the 10km senior women’s race, clocking 36:22.9 minutes, followed by her compatriot Christine Njoki in 36:32.2, while KDF’s Esther Chemtai finished a distance 3rd in 37 minutes, 13.7 seconds.

Sandrafelis Chebet of Police and Winnie Cheptarus from South Rift finished 4th and 5th positions, respectively.

Kiprono, representing North Rift, won the men’s 10km race in a hotly contested final dash, stopping the clock in 32 minutes, 11.2 seconds, followed closely by South Rift’s Francis Koumwa in a time of 32:14.7.

Victor Kipruto of North Rift emerged 3rd in 32:29.1, followed by the Police Duo of Edwin Bett and Naibei Kiplimo in 4th and 5th positions, respectively.

Yvonne Chepchirchir of Central Rift claimed the 6km U-20 victory in 21 minutes, 40.2 seconds, ahead of Lonah Cherono and Florence Chepkoech, who finished 2nd and 3rd positions in 21:50.7 and 21:57.7 in that order.

Silas Senchura from Ngong was crowned the champion of the 8km U-20 race, cutting the tape in 25:27.4 minutes, followed by Simon Maywa and Clinton Kimutai in 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

The cross country weekend meet will conclude with the 6th series in Kisii in early January before paving the way for both regional and national cross country championships.