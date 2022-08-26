Chebukati demands justice for slain IEBC official Daniel Musyoka

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has called upon security agencies to expedite investigations into the death of Embakasi East Returning Officer Denis Musyoka.

Speaking during the burial of Musyoka in Mwala Sub-County on Friday, Chebukati wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to share findings surrounding the Officer’s death.

Chebukati, who was accompanied by IEBC CEO Husein Marjan eulogized Musyoka as committed employee to the commission.

“Working for IEBC is not a death sentence. IEBC has lost a huge resource in a man who was becoming a good manager. Shameless attacks on IEBC officers should come to an end,” Chebukati said as he bid farewell to the late Musyoka

He decried physical attacks and threats on IEBC officials saying an election is a democratic process that should not be turned into war.

“Prof Guliye, Moya Bolu, CEO Marjan and I were physically assaulted at the Bomas of Kenya. These shameless attacks were perpetrated by persons regarded as national leaders and no one has been arrested.”

Musyoka went missing on 11th August 2022, and his body later found in Loitoktok, Kajiado County on 15th August 2022 after being positively identified by his family members after it was discovered by Maasai herders along the Meriko River.

He was last seen at the constituency’s tallying center before he was reported missing.

On Thursday, IEBC officials held a peaceful demonstration in Nairobi following the cold blood murder of Daniel Musyoka. IEBC has petitioned parliament, the inspector general of police and the Director of Public Prosecution to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.