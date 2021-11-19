Chebukati denounces premature election campaigns by leading presidential hopefuls

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has railed against political parties and aspirants engaging in early campaigns prior to the General Election.

In an apparent reference to the numerous political rallies organized by Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga across the country, Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati warned that the current atmosphere is undesirable and may upset the political environment in the lead up to the upcoming General Election.

“The Commission has noted with concern sustained campaigns by some political parties and aspirants outside the legally prescribed period. Some of the campaigns have been characterized by blatant acts of violence.” He charged

While asking them to refrain from active campaigns, Chebukati lamented the decision by the two leading political players to initiate campaigns way before the prescribed date.

He noted that the commission is empowered by law to regulate campaigns upon commencement of the election period as outlined in the Elections Operations Plan (EOP).

“The Commission has developed the General Election timelines that are espoused in the EOP with an outline of dates and days for each election activity.” The IEBC boss said

“Notably, it is the publication of the Notice of the General Election that marks the commencement of the election period.” He added

Amid instances where some of the political activities in the country have turned chaotic, the Commission is appealing to all stakeholders in the electoral process to maintain a peaceful political environment conducive for secure and credible elections.