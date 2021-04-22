IEBC denies it submitted different versions of BBI Bill to counties

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed ongoing widespread claims indicating that it transmitted different versions of the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020, otherwise known as the BBI Bill, to the county assemblies.

In a statement to newsrooms Thursday evening, the electoral agency instead insists that it only submitted copies it had received from the Building Bridges Initiative Secretariat Co-chaired by Junet Mohamed and Dennis Waweru.

According to IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati, the commission had requested the BBI Promoters for additional printed copies of the bill for onward transmission to county assemblies after an initial six copies were sent to the commission during verification of signatures.

“The BBI Promoters delivered to the commission fifty-seven (57) printed copies of the Bill, out of which the commission submitted forty-seven (47) copies to the county assemblies” Chebukati reiterated in the statement

His response comes amid concern that the BBI process had dived into turbulence after claims that only 13 county assemblies received the right version of the legislation for consideration.

This has been cited as one of the reasons behind the perceived stalemate in parliament that has allegedly stalled a decision on the BBI Bill from the August House.