Chebukati: IEBC has jurisdiction in Sabina Chege’s vote rigging case

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege’s vote rigging case will proceed to full hearing before the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission(IEBC).

Delivering the ruling at the Commission’s headquarters on Tuesday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the Electoral code Conduct Enforcement Committee has the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

“The Electoral Code Conduct Enforcement Committee has jurisdiction and is legally ceased of the matter before it for hearing and determination,” he said

“The preliminary objection raised by the respondents counsel is dismissed and the matter shall proceed to full hearing,” Chebukati stated

While appearing before the IEBC Electoral Code of Conduct committee, Sabina’s lawyers led by Siaya Senator James Orengo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo argued the committee was overstepping its mandate.

Sabina had been summoned to appear before the IEBC after she made claims during a rally in Vihiga County on 10th February 2022 that the poll results in 2017 were rigged and the same could happen in the August 9 General Election.

She immediately denied making such remarks saying she was misquoted and taken of context.