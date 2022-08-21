Chebukati is a lone ranger at IEBC, four dissenting commissioners insist

Four commissioners of Kenya’s electoral agency who are at odds with pronouncements made by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati now accuse him of running the elections body unilaterally.

Juliana Cherera (Vice Chair), Justus Nyang’aya (Commissioner), Irene Masit (Commissioner), and Francis Wanderi (Commissioner) have indicted Chebukati for allegedly employing unilateral and autocratic tactics in the management of the IEBC.

“We are deeply concerned that Mr. Chebukati has grossly misunderstood his constitutional mandate as the Chairman of the Commission and has continued to stray away from his responsibility as the chair of the Commission and has clothed himself as a domineering lone ranger operating at his own behest contrary to the doctrines of the Constitution and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act and Regulations,” they said in a statement

According to the four commissioners, the IEBC chairman’s dictatorial tendencies were laid bare when he went ahead to release Presidential results whose authenticity remains in question. While condemning the actions of Chebukati, they are clear they will not vouch for his declaration of William Ruto as President-elect.

They insist that Chebukati was supposed to table the Presidential results before the plenary commission for verification to enable the commissioners to conduct a thorough verification process as mandated by the Constitution before the results were announced, but their boss disregarded this.

“Regrettably, the Chairman Mr. Chebukati clothed himself with autocratic powers and declined to avail the results for verification as duly required by law before the said results are announced,” they said in a statement released as a response to Chebukati’s claims that the four commissioners wanted to subvert the will of the people by pushing for a run-off in the recently-concluded Presidential election.

In their defense, however, they argued that at no point did they seek to ‘moderate’ election results but rather requested that a proper verification be carried out as envisaged by the Constitution.

“The Chairman went ahead to unilaterally declare the results without any plenary verification whatsoever by all the commissioners and/or their participation as mandated by the constitution and electoral laws,” they charged

“His actions and conduct were unorthodox and turned the commission into a one-man show circus in an attempt to subvert the Constitution, electoral laws, and the will of the people,” the commissioners added

They also cite the decision by Chebukati to unilaterally postpone the elections that the commission had gazette to be conducted on 23rd August 2022. They argue that they do not know how this decision was arrived at and with whom the chairman consulted as it was communicated without consultation, meeting, or agreement with other commissioners as required by law.

“That Mr. Chebukati…..has sprung a rift of confusion within the commission, voters of different constituents who are now anxious and apprehensive as to the motive behind such statements and decision,” they said

