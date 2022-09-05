Chebukati says IEBC vindicated by Supreme Court verdict

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has been absolved of any wrongdoing in last month’s Presidential election, the agency’s chairperson Wafula Chebukati has said.

Speaking moments after the Supreme Court rendered its decision on the petition filed to challenge the declaration of William Ruto as President-elect, the IEBC boss said the apex court had set the record straight as far as claims that the polls were not above reproach.

He said Monday’s verdict gave the commission a clean bill of health as regards its conduct during the Presidential election.

He said the commission had come under heavy criticism over claims that could not be substantiated. According to the election commission boss, the results he announced on the 15th of August represented the choice made by the electorate during the election.

“The Supreme Court Judgment today is a testimony that the commission conducted a free, fair, transparent and credible general election that met the democratic aspirations of the people of Kenya. The IEBC is finally vindicated,” a buoyant Chebukati toild a news conference

Chebukati insists that his commission put in place a robust and transparent election infrastructure to ensure that votes cast were counted, electronically transmitted, verified, tallied, announced and declared in line with the Constitution.

And with the Supreme Court having delivered its verdict, the chairperson said the commission will conduct a “post-election evaluation which will inform areas of improvement” in the country’s electoral process.

“Election is a process and not an event. This process started immediately after the 2017 general election and the commission tested its systems and processes in over 40 by-elections in the last five years,” he said

