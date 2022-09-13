Chebukati thanks President Ruto for recognising IEBC

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Wafula Chebukati has thanked President William Ruto for recognising the commission for upholding integrity and accountability in Kenya’s elections.

Chebukati who responded with a tweet immediately after the new president hailed the commission in his inaugural speech Tuesday said he was proud to have contributed to the strengthening of democracy in Kenya.

Loved and hated in equal measure, Chebukati has been feted by Ruto as the hero of the August 2022 disputed election that saw four commissioners disown the presidential results at the 11-hour.

Chebukati also extended special thanks to the CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan and two Commissioners Prof. Abdi Guliye, Boya Molu and the entire IEBC staff for withstanding intimidation to deliver a credible 2022 Election.

Special thanks to Commissioners Prof. Abdi Guliye & Boya Molu @moluboya, CEO Hussein Marjan, our team at the National Tallying Center, our Returning Officers and the entire staff of @IEBCKenya who worked tirelessly and withstood intimidation to deliver a credible 2022 Election. — Wafula Chebukati (@WChebukati) September 13, 2022

The new President who singled IEBC acknowledged other institutions that were tested during the electioneering period.

“The performance of our security services, the IEBC and the Judiciary was put to severe test. By and large, these institutions lived up to our expectations. We can only aspire to do better in future, and I give my undertaking that my administration shall work to ensure that the bar is raised even higher for the next election”

“Allow me to single out the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for special commendation for the courage to do the right thing under exceptionally challenging circumstances. As an institution, they have set a new standard in public service that is uncompromising, professional and exemplary, raising the bar of integrity of our public officials and institutions” he noted.

The President assured public officers of protection from intimidation and threats by politicians.

“The intimidation that was visited on IEBC commissioners and staff during the last election was also meted on various I assure all public officers that my administration will respect their professional service, and no public servant, even chiefs and their assistants, will be required to run political errands for any political party or formations and other agencies and staff in the Public Service”.

Going forward, Ruto pledged to support IEBC’s institutional capacity so as to expand the deployment of technology to cover all elections from the MCA to the President.

“The innovative deployment of technology to secure election results has been the electoral commission pioneering breakthrough. Going forward, we will support IEBC’s institutional capacity so as to expand the deployment of technology to cover all elections from the MCA to the President”.

He at the same time observed that the commission if given a chance would go a long way in building the capacity of political parties

“I also believe that there is a tremendous opportunity for IEBC to support electoral processes in our political parties as part of broader democratic development”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...