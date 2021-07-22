Chebukati to Jubilee: Kiambaa mini-poll outcome above reproach

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has launched a passionate defence against accusations that it bungled the recent by-election in Kiambaa Constituency.

IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati says claims of dishonesty by the ruling Jubilee Party on the outcome of July 15, 2021, mini poll, where the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku was declared winner, are malicious and cannot be substantiated.

“All the by-elections conducted by the commission since 2017 General Election have been well-conducted resulting in candidates accepting the results as a true reflection of the will of the people,” The under-fire IEBC chair said in a statement Thursday evening

“In the event there are any aggrieved parties in the electoral process, they are at liberty to seek legal redress instead of making unwarranted attacks on the electoral management body” He charged

Chebukati said attacks on the commission are not only denting its image but are also “setting a bad precedence ahead of the 2022 general election,”

The Jubilee Party’s National Management Committee decried on Monday that the ruling party’s candidate Kariri Njama was deprived of the crushing victory he was confidently expecting.

“We wish to categorically state that we are dissatisfied with how the IEBC managed the by-election, particularly the tallying process.” Jubilee NMC said on Monday.

Chebukati responded, defending the authenticity of the final poll results. He said the by-election was planned and executed with the participation of relevant stakeholders.

He further argued that the counting and announcement of results were done at the polling stations in the presence of accredited agents, observers, and media.

“The agents of the candidates confirm(ed) the results and append(ed) their signatures on the results form. Thereafter, agents are (were) issued with a copy of the results form and a copy-pasted at the polling station,” he said in defense of the results.

The IEBC chair also dismissed claims by Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi that some candidates received the same number of votes in different polling stations.

He said the return of a similar number of votes in different polling stations in respect of a candidate, during elections is ‘purely coincidental,’ and does not translate to rigging.