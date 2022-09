Senior Counsel Prof. Githu Muigai and Kamau Karori have termed as unfair accusations that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati contravened the constitutionby declaring William Ruto as president elect on August 15, 2022. The two who are representing Chebukati and the IEBC also faulted the petitioners for alleging electoral malpractice in the polls saying their arguments are speculative and lack substantial evidence.

