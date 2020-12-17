“Dozele” features Kenya’s most popular DeeJay, Joe Mfalme

“Dozele” is the fourth track off Nadia Mukami’s latest album African Popstar which is available to stream on Boomplay. The album features some amazing collaborations including her collaboration with Sanaipei Tande on the track “Wangu” which trended on the YouTube chart for three weeks following its release.

“Dozele” is no different, the track features Nigerian artist Orezi and Dj Joe Mflame. According to the songstress, the song is a Pan-African song aimed at bringing Africans together through dance.

This is not the only track on the album that is a dance track, her song “Tesa” featuring Fena and Khaligraph Jones is just as much a dance song as this one.

The single is a production of Sevens Creative Hub and was directed by Didy.

