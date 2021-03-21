The 19-year old comedian announced the collaboration in February

Elsa Majimbo has released a small snippet of her project with Italian luxury fashion brand Valentino. The snippet features Elsa walking through a room, giving the viewer a glimpse of the camera crew, while she describes her vision for the project. The less than 30-second snippet is shot in the same design as her Instagram clips complete with absurd sarcasm and sunglasses. The only thing missing this time is the crisps.

Additionally, Valentino posted a coming soon video on their website indicating that the fruits of this comedic, high-fashion collaboration might be dropping soon.

For her first foray into the world of luxury, @ElsaAngel19 knows exactly how she wants things to look. Under soft light and with wind in her hair, Elsa reveals “The Alphabet for Kids & Adults,” her first ever book, made in collaboration with the Maison. #ElsaxValentino pic.twitter.com/udSS8TXRTG — Valentino (@MaisonValentino) March 20, 2021

This will be Elsa’s first foray into high-fashion.

