The 19-year old comedian announced the collaboration in February

Elsa Majimbo has released a small snippet of her project with Italian luxury fashion brand Valentino. The snippet features Elsa walking through a room, giving the viewer a glimpse of the camera crew, while she describes her vision for the project. The less than 30-second snippet is shot in the same design as her Instagram clips complete with absurd sarcasm and sunglasses. The only thing missing this time is the crisps.

Additionally, Valentino posted a coming soon video on their website indicating that the fruits of this comedic, high-fashion collaboration might be dropping soon.

This will be Elsa’s first foray into high-fashion.

