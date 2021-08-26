Check out Kipchoge’s premium GPS sport watch

Olympic gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge has collaborated with performance sports technology company COROS to develop a sports watch. It is a signature watch bundle that features Eliud’s favorite COROS technology; the special edition COROS PACE 2 Eliud Kipchoge Edition , and the COROS POD (Performace Optimization Device). It’s called the EK Signature Edition PACE 2.

Unlike the traditional PACE 2, the Eliud Kipchoge edition features red and green accents inspired by the flag of Kenya. The watch also showcases a white bezel with a red digital dial and green lap/back button. It is equipped with both silicone and nylon wrist bands, which like the watch body feature a white base with red and green accents.

“I think I’m happy for COROS to introduce an EK Watch. It tells everybody no human is limited. You are not limited at all. Let us Press on! Press on! and Press on! Let us enjoy running, when you get an EK watch, it tells you please jump out of your door, run and enjoy, actually have fun.” Said Kipchoge.

COROS is making just 5,000 units of the COROS PACE 2 Eliud Kipchoge Edition.