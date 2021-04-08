In a statement, the rapper encouraged Kenyans to continue “being light and pillars of hope”

Nyashinski has released three songs and thanked his fans for their support during these tough times. The three songs “Goals”, “Top form” and “Whoopty” are all available to stream on YouTube.

Before releasing the songs Nyashinski wrote a message of encouragement with a video, thanking his fans for their support and a reminder that tough times do not last forever.

Hey Fam,

I pray with you in 2021 and that you and your loved ones are keeping safe. I did some easy songs during this lockdown and would like to share them with you. pic.twitter.com/1zDT0NIVqa — Nyashinski (@RealShinski) April 8, 2021

He also tweeted, “My goal is that despite the hopelessness people may find themselves in, we can still find hope in each other by being light and pillars of hope.”

Nyashinski is among Kenya’s most-streamed artists. His latest album Lucky You is available to stream on all music streaming platforms.

