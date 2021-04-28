The song is a collaboration with Nigerian artist Kizz Daniel

According to Otile Brown, his new single “Baby Go” features the “best music video” he’s ever done. The music video for the single featuring Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel was shot in Nigeria and directed by The Alien for Thealienvisuals.

Brown had teased about the collaboration in a post in which he said, “Wiki ijayo tuna haribu mazingira…tunawapa international collabo ya “all time” excited…” : (In the coming week we will ruin the environment by releasing an all-time international collaboration, excited.)

The audio for the single was produced by Vicky Pon dis, Spinall Mixing and was mastered by Ihaji Made it.

Otile has collaborated with various African artists including Reekado Banks, Alikiba, Jux, Kidum, Magix Enga and Prezzo to mention a few. The Ndakugunda hitmaker also released an album last year called Just in Love which is available to stream on all streaming platforms.

