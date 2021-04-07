Yes, scandals are the new promo for new music

Ringtone Apoko has released a new song featuring Martha Mwaipaja. The new single called “Backslide” comes with a music video directed by Nezzo Monts and is produced by Still Alive Records.

Ringtone has been in the news recently after a video surfaced online of him allegedly being arrested by Kenyan police. In the video, Ringtone is seen seated on the ground barefoot and handcuffed while resisting arrest. He is eventually carried away into the boot of a police car.

Obviously, in light of his new single, it is safe to conclude that it was all just elaborate theatre to promote his new song.

The video is currently free to stream on YouTube.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think