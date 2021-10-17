Check out Simi’s newest celebratory and uplifting song

‘Woman’ is accompanied by a colourful video.

Award winning Nigerian artiste Simisola Ogunleye Kosoko a.k.a Simi, has released her latest single titled ‘Woman‘. It is a song about uplifting and celebrating women and also talking about the institutional barriers women have to go through in society. This is the first single from her upcoming project set for release soon.

Speaking about the single, Simi says “I am grateful for every woman that is standing in the gap for all of us. Your vulnerability is courage and I hope that, going forward we are mindful of the words we say and the seeds that we plant”.

The Nigerian singer is famed for songs that speak about various issues in the society especially those that directly affect women. In 2020, at the height of lockdowns and COVID-19, Simi released Duduke a song dedicated to women praying to be mothers, she also got to collaborate with other artistes on different projects. ‘Duduke’ is currently at 46million views on YouTube.

The Afro Soul Artist, Simi, is has been driving a social media campaign tagged #NobodyLikeWoman ahead of the forthcoming single that dropped on Friday. The campaign is targeted to celebrate every woman in the world. This is inline with the recently celebrated Day of the Girl Child and No Bra Day which celebrates women and Breast Cancer awareness respectively in our society.

