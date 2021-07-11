Check out the Barack Obama Summer 2021 playlist

“Music brings us together, helping us reﬂect upon who we are, where we have come from, and what lies ahead.” – Barack Obama

The tradition of sharing his musical playlist has been running since Barack Obama was president. It’s no secret that the 44th president has always been a fan of music, taking every opportunity to plug in some tunes. Obama just shared his 2021 summer playlist and as usual, it is an eclectic mix of jams.

Taking to his twitter account to shar, Barack said: “With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

Just like his previous playlists, the 2021 list spans all ages, artistes and genres. have a look the first ten songs:

Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan Switch it up – Protoje ft. Koffee Holding back the years- Simply Red My sweet Lord – George Harrison Straightenin – Migos Desperado – Rihanna Leave the door open – Bruno MarS, Anderson Interlude – Sarah Vaughan Ella No Es Tuya – Rochy RD, Myke towers Tumbling dice – The Rolling Stones

Find the full list on on Spotify.