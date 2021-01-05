The Mziki edition is a new creative challenge by #FormNiGani.

Last week, the #FormNiGani movement announced a spoken-word challenge to bring light to the challenge of accessing contraception in Kenya, and this week, they have announced a musical challenge. COVID-19 has highlighted the challenges that Kenya faces in achieving access to contraception. Young Kenyans have experienced reduced access to information and methods as efforts focus on the pandemic, and there are legitimate concerns that already underfunded contraception initiatives will face budget cuts in 2021/22 owing to reduced government revenue, with consequences such as high teen pregnancies and rise in unplanned pregnancies already pointing to a roll-back in gains.

If at all you have a musical bone in your body, Share your musical piece that highlights the urgent need for contraception services that meet the needs of Kenyan youth – and safeguards the future of Kenya. Simply download the beat here, be it Hiphop, R&B or Gengetone, and let your music do the talking.

The entries will be judged and winners selected by Juliani, Teardrops and Mufasa, with winners announced for each category (Hiphop, R&B & Gengetone) on 20th January 2021. Upload your video on social media using #FormNiKurepresent, and send the link to kurepresent@formnigani.com by 15th January 2021! Cash prizes are as follows:

Gold winner – 10,000 KES

Silver winner – 7,000 KES

Bronze winners – 5,000 KES

