The Music in Africa live broadcast begins tomorrow.
The Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF) is excited to announce its 2021 broadcast schedule of digital live productions supported through the Music In Africa Live (MIAL) initiative.
The MIAL project assists musicians and the industry at large to navigate the challenges and new realities introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Covering all African countries, the aim of MIAL is to offer financial support to operators, to enable them to create high-quality works and promote, market and showcase their content to a wider global audience – primarily via digital means.
All live performances will be broadcast on Fridays and Saturdays at 6pm CAT on the Music In Africa Facebook page(link is external) starting tomorrow, 16 January. This will be the second phase of streams presented by the MIAF.
The wide-ranging programme of events will see some of the most talked-about musicians from across the continent showcase their latest compositions, many of which were written during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Some 17 production companies from 12 African countries were selected to create digital productions that could support local artists during the global pandemic. A MIAL jury of knowledgeable music professionals also selected six organisations to produce capacity-building content, including critical-skills training for music professionals to navigate the new challenges and transformations of the industry. This content will be shared by the MIAF in due course.
MIAL live digital showcases for January-February 2021 (all performances to be broadcast from 6pm CAT):
- Saturday, 16 January – Shakti Soul presents Naked Soul Digi Groove ft. Mpho Sebina, Mane Dilla, Jordan Moozy, Their Real Names, Jay Aye Dee Eee (JADE), Sebaga, Flex The Ninja, M.A.R.S, NZA and YPG Jones. (Botswana)
- Friday, 22 January – WeHeartBeat presents NyegeNyegeBEATS Live Showcase Picnic ft. Muzi, Red Robyn, Morena Leraba, Espacio Dios, Gina Jeanz and Sptmbr Yngstr. (South Africa/Uganda).
- Saturday, 23 January – Goodtimes Entertainment/Blankets & Wine present Nairobi ft. Kash Kaaria, Brandy Maina, Maandy, Zeshari, Kasiva Mutua, Muthoni Drummer Queen, Nviiri the Storyteller, Bensoul and others. (Kenya)
- Friday, 29 January – StudioTISA presents NEXT Festival ft. Meryl Paige, Mbogi Connection, Phyl the Kangogo, Apesi, Shae Gibenzi, Nick Agesa, Zippie Nyumu, Skeme Music, Michelle Darlene, Rosa, Shamir, Magaa, Avril, Joyce Omondi and Jemedari. (Kenya)
- Saturday, 30 January – Freeme Digital presents The Zone 3 Live virtual concert ft. The Cavemen, Magnito, Singah, Maka, Cillsoul, Anita Jini, Sharon, PsychoBarz, Elveektor, Reespect, 2slik, Keizy Sugarh, Ukenn, Amarkarh and Thrillaz Band. (Nigeria)
- Friday, 5 February – Decimal Media present Decimal Chornicles – The Fresh Edition ft. Bon’Eye, Brian Nadra, Konkodi and Zzero Sufuri. (Kenya)
- Saturday, 6 February – Jee Media presents NairoBass – The live Edition ft. Isaac Kimetto, Martin Kitetu, Andrew Wanjohi, Ricky Nanjero, Augustine Barbocas, Moses Karanja, Yvan Kwizera, Christian Rush, Moise Basinza and Niqq Kerah. (Kenya)
- Friday, 12 February – Woman Cultural Centre presents I Have a Drum ft. the Ingoma Nshya all-female drumming troupe. (Rwanda)