The Music in Africa live broadcast begins tomorrow.

The Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF) is excited to announce its 2021 broadcast schedule of digital live productions supported through the Music In Africa Live (MIAL) initiative.

The MIAL project assists musicians and the industry at large to navigate the challenges and new realities introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Covering all African countries, the aim of MIAL is to offer financial support to operators, to enable them to create high-quality works and promote, market and showcase their content to a wider global audience – primarily via digital means.

All live performances will be broadcast on Fridays and Saturdays at 6pm CAT on the Music In Africa Facebook page(link is external) starting tomorrow, 16 January. This will be the second phase of streams presented by the MIAF.

The wide-ranging programme of events will see some of the most talked-about musicians from across the continent showcase their latest compositions, many of which were written during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Some 17 production companies from 12 African countries were selected to create digital productions that could support local artists during the global pandemic. A MIAL jury of knowledgeable music professionals also selected six organisations to produce capacity-building content, including critical-skills training for music professionals to navigate the new challenges and transformations of the industry. This content will be shared by the MIAF in due course.

MIAL live digital showcases for January-February 2021 (all performances to be broadcast from 6pm CAT):

