Check out the musician using Nyatiti music to cause awareness

Simon Javan Okelo has launched his career pegged on Nyatiti music.

Simon Javan Okelo is a Kenyan musician based in the US. The Luo musician has unveiled ‘Chandore’ (Luo for suffering), his first single set to feature in his forthcoming 5-track EP. ‘Chandore’ features the Nyatiti music, very reminiscent of the late great Ayub Ogada’s style. It is Simon’s way of expressing the misery a majority of black men face, especially in America where he has lived since relocating from Kisumu, Kenya in 2010.

Ahead of the release, Javan said, “Chandore goes through my personal journey and the places I have travelled. It’s about what I have seen and how these personal experiences from around the globe compare to those in America,” adding, “I think that no matter where you live or come from, more African men need to feel comfortable being who they truly are and not feeling pressured to be a certain way in order to fit into other people’s expectations.”

“Chandore” is produced by Seattle based producer and musician Bob Antolin and mixed and mastered by Kenya’s Shamir Tadeiya. The struggle and suffering of African men, a topic mostly kept under hush tones, is what inspired Okelo to write this song. He shared, “Men are societally expected to show no emotional vulnerability despite toughest life situations but it shouldn’t be that way.”

Simon Okelo is also the founder of One Vibe Africa and Madaraka Festival. He first released “Chandore” on July 25th at the 7th annual Madaraka Festival with hopes that its proceeds will go to One Vibe Africa’s Education Music and Art Program (EMAP) to amplify youth supportive programming, leadership and social activism in Kenya and Uganda. His upcoming EP is inspired by these principles and will be out to honor both African and African American culture while elevating different voices and creating community cohesion.

Simon states that his sound and Nyatiti style of music is inspired by his African and Luo culture and desire to preserve it. “Let’s protect and preserve our culture no matter where we are” – he concludes with a message to all his fans.