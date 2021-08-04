Check out the newly released “Venom 2” trailer

The sequel is set to premiere on September 24th.

Sony Pictures have released the second trailer for Venom: Let there be Carnage, the sequel to the first 2018 movie. The movie was originally set to be released in October 2020 but was pushed back owing to the ongoing global pandemic.

The movie stars Tom Hardy who reprises his role as Edie Brock/Venom and Woody Harrelson who plays the role of Cletus Kasady/Carnage, the main antagonist of the sequel.

Venom is a Marvel movie based on the comic books of the same name commonly mention in association with Spiderman. The Venom character is a sentient alien symbiote with an amorphous, liquid-like form, who survives by bonding with a host, usually human, in this case, Edie Brock.

The sequel will be directed by Andy Serkis and will also star Naomie Harris and Michelle Williams.

Looking for a movie to watch in cinemas today or this week? Check out Snake Eyes.