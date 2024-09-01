Chelangat and Waithera sail through to 1500m final at the Paris Paralympics

Paralympics 1,500-meter T11 bronze medalist Nancy Chelangat and 2013 world 1,500-meter T11 bronze medalist Mary Waithera are through to the 1,500-meter T11 final at the Paris Paralympics.

The final—the last competition with Kenyan competitors—will take place tomorrow, Monday, at 11.11 a.m. (Kenyan time).

Kenya is yet to win a medal at the 17th edition of the Paralympic Games.

Chelangat, the 2016 Rio silver medalist and 2021 Tokyo bronze medalist, eased off to win the second heat in the season’s best four minutes and 55.24 seconds to reach the final.

Chelangat, the 2023 world 1,500m T11 champion, edged out defending champion Olivia Rodriguez of Mexico, who came third in 5:00.23, failing to advance.

Waithera, who is making her first appearance at the Paralympics, clocked 4:50.42 in the first heat for a second place that was enough to see her through, albeit with a yellow card for infringement.

The 2024 world 1,500m T11 champion, Yayesh Gate Tesfaw from Ethiopia, won the heat in 4:46.34.

However, Kenya’s Priscah Jepkemei was not so lucky, as she finished third in 5:03.11 in the third heat to fall by the wayside.

The 2023 world 1,500m T11 silver medalist He Shanshan from China claimed the heat in 4:44.66, as 2021 Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist, South African Louzzane Coetzee, came in second in 4:45.25.

“It’s a beautiful feeling to make it to my third consecutive final, and I have a strong feeling that finally, this is my time,” said Chelangat. “I have two medals from the Paralympics, silver and bronze… I am praying to God that I win gold this time.”

“It was a slow race, and that is why I decided to hit the front to control the pace. I pray for a good and golden final tomorrow,” said Chelangat, who hails from Londiani, Kericho County. “I think it will be the pinnacle of my running career to win gold.”