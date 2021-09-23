Chelsea beat Aston Villa via penalties to seal EFL Cup fourth round

Kepa Arrizabalaga proved Chelsea’s penalty shoot-out hero for the second time this season as the Blues beat Aston Villa 4-3 on spot-kicks at Stamford Bridge.

Spain stopper Kepa rebuffed Marvelous Nakamba’s effort in some style, as the Blues progressed to the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Timo Werner opened the scoring with a header at 54minutes, which was his first goal in 11 Chelsea games. This put the Blues in control, only for Villa’s teen striker Cameron Archer to level the scores.

The game eventually went into a penalty shoot-out with a 1-1 score at fulltime. Reece James delivered a fine shot after Marvelous Nakamba and Ashley Young missed their spot-kicks

Thomas Tuchel made changes for Wednesday’s cup tie at Stamford Bridge, where James returned to right wing-back after being an unused substitute last weekend.

Aston Villa return to action when they play Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.