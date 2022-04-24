Christian Pulisic scored a 90th-minute winner that saw Chelsea seal a narrow 1-0 victory over 10-man West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

Coming on as a second-half substitute, Pulisic timed and adjusted a run into the box, stroking a finish into the far corner from his left foot. It was his fourth goal of the Premier League campaign.

Pulisic’s goal came moments after Jorginho’s embarrassing penalty miss that was easily saved by West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski.

A penalty had been awarded when Craig Dawson was sent off for denying striker Romelu Lukaku a goal-scoring opportunity. The West Ham captain was given a red card after VAR check.

Said Benrahma went on to grab The Hammers’ first shot on goal in the 17th minute but Edouard Mendy had it all under control.

West Ham’s defending and brave blocking prevented a breakthrough for Tuchel’s men and neither side had a shot on target in the opening hour.

Timo Werner had Chelsea’s first opportunity 52 minutes in, as the ball fell to him inside the 18-yard box but Craig Dawson blocked the shot.

The Blues have made a number of defensive mistakes recently, which saw them lose their last three consecutive home games.

The three points have cemented Chelsea’s position in the Premier League’s top three, five points clear of Arsenal. David Moyes’ men are now 7th placed and two points behind behind Manchester United.